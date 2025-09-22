Swedbank AB Boosts Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY

Swedbank AB increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $8,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 205.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 52 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth $28,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 97.4% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 75 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth $44,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.10, for a total transaction of $1,106,197.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 51,328 shares in the company, valued at $28,748,812.80. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 6,311 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.64, for a total value of $3,468,778.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 61,913 shares in the company, valued at $34,029,861.32. This trade represents a 9.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,021 shares of company stock worth $8,315,662 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $626.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.57.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE TDY opened at $564.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $419.00 and a twelve month high of $570.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $548.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $508.88.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.15. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 14.54%.The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.58 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.200-21.50 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

