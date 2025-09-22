Swedbank AB Buys 20,022 Shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. $RJF

Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 173.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,022 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Raymond James Financial were worth $4,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Raymond James Financial by 3.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Raymond James Financial by 164.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Raymond James Financial in the fourth quarter worth $9,366,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Raymond James Financial by 13.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 24,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in Raymond James Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 468,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raymond James Financial stock opened at $174.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.74. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.57 and a 12 month high of $175.27.

Raymond James Financial ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Raymond James Financial had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 18.38%. Raymond James Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Raymond James Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 19.61%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research report on Monday, July 14th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Raymond James Financial from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Raymond James Financial from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Raymond James Financial from $136.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Raymond James Financial from $151.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raymond James Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.80.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

