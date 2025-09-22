Swedbank AB Has $3.37 Million Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH

Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 77.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,128 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 236.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,568,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $517,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208,596 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 251.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,081,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $235,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,918 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth about $155,891,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth about $101,294,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth about $54,108,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $102.00 to $96.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.16.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $100.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.06 and a 200-day moving average of $99.35. The stock has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.68. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $114.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.09. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.100-8.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 23.36%.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $156,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 6,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,656.95. This represents a 18.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.