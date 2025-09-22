Swedbank AB Has $3.46 Million Holdings in Solventum Corporation $SOLV

Swedbank AB trimmed its position in shares of Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 61.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,852 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Solventum were worth $3,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SOLV. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Solventum by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Solventum by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Solventum by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. SouthState Corp grew its stake in Solventum by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Solventum by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Solventum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Solventum from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Solventum in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Solventum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Solventum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.44.

NYSE SOLV opened at $73.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Solventum Corporation has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $85.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.98 and its 200 day moving average is $72.35.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Solventum had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 4.52%.The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Solventum has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

