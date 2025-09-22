Swedbank AB Has $5.72 Million Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR

Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $5,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 18.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 42.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 41.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 11.2% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 45,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at $1,012,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $123.98 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.18 and its 200 day moving average is $124.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.61. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.60 and a fifty-two week high of $201.79.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Builders FirstSource has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BLDR shares. Zelman & Associates restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $132.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Baird R W downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.88.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

