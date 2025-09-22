Swedbank AB Increases Holdings in Masco Corporation $MAS

Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 43.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 155,019 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 46,932 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Masco were worth $9,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Masco during the first quarter valued at $126,057,000. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the first quarter worth $111,722,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Masco by 47.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,159,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,889 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masco by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,092,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,883,985,000 after purchasing an additional 984,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masco by 3,597.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 959,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,723,000 after purchasing an additional 933,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Performance

NYSE MAS opened at $72.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. Masco Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $86.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,519.31% and a net margin of 10.51%.The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Masco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.900-4.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.89%.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 82,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $6,304,476.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 39,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,073.52. This trade represents a 67.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Heath M. Eisman sold 2,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $181,401.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,036 shares in the company, valued at $898,126.32. This trade represents a 16.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Masco from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Baird R W lowered Masco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Masco from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.60.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

