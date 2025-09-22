Swedbank AB Increases Position in Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM

Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 94,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,553 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Zoom Communications were worth $7,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Zoom Communications by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,796,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,249,000 after buying an additional 624,863 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 0.6% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,421,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,732,000 after buying an additional 36,210 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,679,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,912,000 after buying an additional 16,819 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 119.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,405,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,670,000 after buying an additional 765,092 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 13.1% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,399,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,252,000 after buying an additional 161,751 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Communications from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Zoom Communications from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Zoom Communications from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.30.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 10,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $787,283.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,914.84. This trade represents a 84.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 33,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $2,519,749.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,400 shares of company stock worth $6,871,114. 10.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $84.16 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.99. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $92.80. The company has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.57.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

