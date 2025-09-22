Swedbank AB Increases Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. $TROW

Swedbank AB boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 337.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,522 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 43.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,433,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $315,453,000 after buying an additional 1,035,865 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,706,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $707,973,000 after purchasing an additional 519,075 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 9,555.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 333,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,612,000 after purchasing an additional 329,761 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,286,393 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,414,931,000 after purchasing an additional 222,556 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth $21,113,000. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $105.99 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.85 and a 12-month high of $125.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.51.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 28.72%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “positive” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $101.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TROW

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.