Swedbank AB Reduces Stock Holdings in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Swedbank AB lowered its holdings in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,400 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $10,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Kenvue by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 244,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 23,191 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its position in Kenvue by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 16,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. raised its position in Kenvue by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 410,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its position in Kenvue by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 93,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 6,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in Kenvue by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 96,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KVUE opened at $18.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.04. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.15 and a 12-month high of $25.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 9.37%.The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. This is an increase from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.16%.

Several research firms have recently commented on KVUE. UBS Group reduced their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Kenvue from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Kenvue to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.04.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

