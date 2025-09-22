Swedbank AB Sells 3,046 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

Swedbank AB decreased its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,046 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Zscaler alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth about $516,622,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,340,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,048,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,831,000 after buying an additional 578,883 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,340,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,890,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,474,000 after purchasing an additional 294,034 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $294.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a PE ratio of -1,089.89 and a beta of 1.05. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.78 and a 12-month high of $318.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.68.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $719.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.15 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 1.55%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.680 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Raj Judge sold 4,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,269,886.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 73,832 shares in the company, valued at $20,724,642.40. This trade represents a 5.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,865 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $804,205.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 350,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,441,490. The trade was a 0.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,878 shares of company stock worth $9,266,002. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZS shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Zscaler from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Zscaler from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Zscaler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Zscaler

Zscaler Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.