Swedbank AB Sells 37,446 Shares of Meritage Homes Corporation $MTH

Swedbank AB lessened its position in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 168,085 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 37,446 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $11,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 136.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 100.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 15,218 shares during the period. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 182.0% in the first quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 151.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,202 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTH has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Meritage Homes to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.14.

Meritage Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $75.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.35. Meritage Homes Corporation has a 1-year low of $59.27 and a 1-year high of $104.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.28.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.05. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 10.27%.The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.15 EPS. Meritage Homes’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Meritage Homes Corporation will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is currently 15.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $556,069.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 221,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,707,813.20. This trade represents a 3.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis V. Arriola acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,840. The trade was a 30.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

