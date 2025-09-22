T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. $TROW Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,932 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 24,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 13,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

TROW stock opened at $105.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.51. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.85 and a 1 year high of $125.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.55.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 28.72%.The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 56.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TROW has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $91.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “positive” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $101.55.

View Our Latest Analysis on TROW

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.