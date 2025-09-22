Taylor Morrison Home Corporation $TMHC Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 606,802 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 305,262 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.60% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $37,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 35.0% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 54,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the second quarter valued at $1,108,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 70.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 7.4% in the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 29.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

In other news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total value of $1,755,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 383,988 shares in the company, valued at $26,955,957.60. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anne L. Mariucci sold 14,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $980,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 48,191 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,370. This represents a 22.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,351 shares of company stock worth $4,700,630 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMHC opened at $67.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.58. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation has a 1 year low of $51.90 and a 1 year high of $75.49.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 10.72%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Corporation will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

