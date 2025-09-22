TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. Has $388,000 Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 526 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in META. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $28,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $33,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 102.6% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $778.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $747.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $666.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $479.80 and a 12-month high of $796.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. The business had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.16 earnings per share. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 7.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.16, for a total transaction of $398,156.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 30,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,682,229.20. This trade represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $757.47, for a total value of $391,611.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 11,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,377,618.20. This represents a 4.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,405 shares of company stock worth $196,059,438 in the last three months. 13.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on META. Citizens Jmp boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $808.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $640.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $783.00 to $811.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $826.05.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

