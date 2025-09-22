Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. $TEVA Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,447 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $3,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TEVA. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth $43,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 403.4% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $18.38 on Monday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $22.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.51 and a 200-day moving average of $16.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 46.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on TEVA. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

Insider Activity

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 52,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $799,568.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Placid Jover sold 6,053 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $91,763.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,693.84. The trade was a 47.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

