The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,919 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $15,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 146.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 167.8% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Insurance Group Stock Performance

NYSE:HIG opened at $130.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.03. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.93 and a twelve month high of $135.17. The company has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.72.

The Hartford Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Insurance Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. The Hartford Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 35,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $4,364,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,580,389. The trade was a 31.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Christian Hunt sold 2,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $284,339.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

The Hartford Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

