The Simply Good Foods Company $SMPL Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 5.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 3.1% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 16,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 1.4% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 4,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Geoff E. Tanner purchased 6,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.11 per share, for a total transaction of $200,315.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 98,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,070.90. This trade represents a 6.57% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Simply Good Foods stock opened at $26.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52-week low of $26.13 and a 52-week high of $40.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.78.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 9.97%.The business had revenue of $380.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Simply Good Foods from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $45.00 price target on Simply Good Foods and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.88.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

