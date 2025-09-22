Thruvision Group (LON:THRU) Trading Down 19.4% – What’s Next?

Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 19.4% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.36 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.37 ($0.02). Approximately 20,916,996 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 589% from the average daily volume of 3,036,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.70 ($0.02).

Thruvision Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £6.21 million, a P/E ratio of -58.90 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.49.

Thruvision Group (LON:THRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 19th. The company reported GBX (2.61) earnings per share for the quarter. Thruvision Group had a negative return on equity of 49.88% and a negative net margin of 60.91%. Sell-side analysts expect that Thruvision Group plc will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thruvision Group Company Profile

Thruvision Group plc engages in development, manufacture, and sale of passive people-screening technology in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and other countries. The company provides surface transportation security cameras for protecting the traveling public from terrorist attack; customs and border security cameras to check travelers for concealed contraband; entrance and public venue security cameras for screening visitors to detect weapons and explosives; loss prevention security cameras to detect and deter theft; and deployment accessories to provide operational flexibility.

