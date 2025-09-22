Total Energy Services Inc Purchases 148,923 Shares of Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Stock

Posted by on Sep 22nd, 2025

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) insider Total Energy Services Inc acquired 148,923 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$12.59 per share, with a total value of C$1,874,925.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 148,923 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$1,874,925.68. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock.

Total Energy Services Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, July 14th, Total Energy Services Inc bought 44,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$476,528.80.

Total Energy Services Trading Up 0.7%

TSE TOT opened at C$13.81 on Monday. Total Energy Services Inc. has a one year low of C$8.40 and a one year high of C$13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$513.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.76.

Total Energy Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Total Energy Services’s payout ratio is 22.35%.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc is an energy services company. The operating segments of the company are Contract Drilling Services, Rentals & Transportation Services, Compression & Process Service, Well servicing, and Corporate. The company’s operations are conducted in Canada, the United States of America, and Australia.

