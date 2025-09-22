Triumph Capital Management Has $4.81 Million Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,472 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 1.4% of Triumph Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boyum Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. North Berkeley Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. North Berkeley Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,510 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 34,670 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.4% in the second quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 31,653 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $176.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $184.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.73 and a 200-day moving average of $143.85.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

In other news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 28,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.58, for a total transaction of $4,972,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 143,410 shares in the company, valued at $25,466,747.80. The trade was a 16.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.42, for a total value of $13,231,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 71,683,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,646,350,673.26. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,914,341 shares of company stock worth $662,228,310 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.47.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

