Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Chairman Sells $7,503,323.76 in Stock

Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) Chairman Ronald Tutor sold 116,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total transaction of $7,503,323.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 4,154,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,736,623.09. The trade was a 2.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tutor Perini Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of TPC stock opened at $65.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Tutor Perini Corporation has a one year low of $18.33 and a one year high of $66.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.98 and a beta of 1.88.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. Tutor Perini’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on TPC shares. Zacks Research raised Tutor Perini to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Tutor Perini from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Institutional Trading of Tutor Perini

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its stake in Tutor Perini by 3.1% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 9,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 32.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 11,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 10,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. 65.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

Featured Stories

