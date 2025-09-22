Vipshop Holdings Limited $VIPS Stock Position Lowered by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB trimmed its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,403 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,300 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vipshop by 17.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,760,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,757,000 after buying an additional 2,483,294 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 3,533.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,020,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965,244 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth about $27,051,000. Packer & Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth about $24,292,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 12,564,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,862 shares during the last quarter. 48.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vipshop Trading Down 2.1%
VIPS stock opened at $18.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.70. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $12.14 and a 1-year high of $18.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.32.
Vipshop Company Profile
Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.
