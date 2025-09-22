Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Director Sells $2,100,000.00 in Stock

Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) Director Ira Liran sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 692,579 shares in the company, valued at $29,088,318. This trade represents a 6.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ira Liran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 12th, Ira Liran sold 40,000 shares of Vita Coco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $1,600,400.00.

On Thursday, September 4th, Ira Liran sold 2,114 shares of Vita Coco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $78,218.00.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, Ira Liran sold 14,734 shares of Vita Coco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $545,894.70.

On Friday, August 22nd, Ira Liran sold 3,152 shares of Vita Coco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $116,687.04.

Vita Coco Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ COCO opened at $39.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.76. Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.79 and a 52 week high of $42.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Vita Coco had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $168.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vita Coco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on COCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Vita Coco from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Vita Coco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vita Coco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vita Coco from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vita Coco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COCO. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vita Coco by 5,376.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Vita Coco by 14.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Militia Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 60.0% in the first quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Vita Coco Company Profile

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Further Reading

