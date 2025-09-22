Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Gartner, Inc. $IT

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,964 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $13,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IT. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,251,000. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. increased its position in Gartner by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $256.55 on Monday. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.65 and a 12-month high of $584.01. The company has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $278.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $370.48.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.15. Gartner had a return on equity of 82.63% and a net margin of 19.71%.The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Gartner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.750- EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John J. Rinello sold 105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.71, for a total transaction of $26,219.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,314.75. This trade represents a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jose M. Gutierrez purchased 417 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $239.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,784. The trade was a 25.08% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Gartner from $535.00 to $457.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (down previously from $480.00) on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Gartner from $345.00 to $225.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Gartner from $475.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $357.44.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

