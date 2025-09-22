Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Sysco Corporation $SYY

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 218,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,732 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $16,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rialto Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of SYY stock opened at $82.42 on Monday. Sysco Corporation has a 12-month low of $67.12 and a 12-month high of $83.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.80.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. Sysco had a return on equity of 109.52% and a net margin of 2.25%.The firm had revenue of $21.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 57.91%.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 56,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,504,320. The trade was a 41.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $77,841.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 41,501 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,581. The trade was a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,338 shares of company stock worth $7,439,331 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SYY shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $88.00 target price on Sysco and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on Sysco from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group set a $90.00 target price on Sysco in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Sysco from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.69.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

