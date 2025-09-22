Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 549.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 154,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 130,354 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $12,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get United Airlines alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,961,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,552,200,000 after buying an additional 413,753 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,010,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,011,000 after buying an additional 125,284 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 10,777.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,068,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $349,953,000 after buying an additional 5,021,511 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 26.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,661,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $321,855,000 after buying an additional 964,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 86.4% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,985,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,203,000 after buying an additional 1,847,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $106.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.47. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $51.44 and a 12-month high of $116.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.31 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 5.71%.The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.14 EPS. United Airlines has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.000-11.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $94.00) on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on United Airlines from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on United Airlines from $81.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of United Airlines in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UAL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 6,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total value of $620,408.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 69,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,759,257.86. This trade represents a 8.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Brett J. Hart sold 24,772 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $2,217,094.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 283,638 shares in the company, valued at $25,385,601. The trade was a 8.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,791 shares of company stock worth $9,992,318. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.