Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 42,753 Shares of Genuine Parts Company $GPC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,753 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $16,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at about $975,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $2,428,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $11,755,000. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 166.8% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 6,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GPC shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.86.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $137.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.75. Genuine Parts Company has a 12-month low of $104.01 and a 12-month high of $144.29.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 70.91%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

