Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Newmont Corporation $NEM

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,288 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $12,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter worth $179,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter worth $2,545,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. increased its holdings in Newmont by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 16,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 6,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Newmont from $63.10 to $77.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.31.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total transaction of $154,923.43. Following the sale, the director owned 38,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,205.91. This represents a 5.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian Tabolt sold 7,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $477,160.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 32,615 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,472.30. This represents a 17.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,246 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,559. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NEM opened at $81.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.52. Newmont Corporation has a 12 month low of $36.86 and a 12 month high of $82.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.33.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. Newmont had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.95%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

