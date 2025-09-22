Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 29,473 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February $PFEB

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 394,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,473 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 1.69% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February worth $15,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFEB. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,715,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,093,000 after acquiring an additional 958,199 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,325,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,471,000 after acquiring an additional 45,873 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 183.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,136,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,711,000 after acquiring an additional 736,250 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 605.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,010,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,192,000 after acquiring an additional 867,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 389.2% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 456,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,350,000 after acquiring an additional 363,158 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Price Performance

Shares of BATS PFEB opened at $39.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.78 million, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.25. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February has a fifty-two week low of $32.93 and a fifty-two week high of $38.61.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

