Wedmont Private Capital Acquires New Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. $GNRC

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,575 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Get Generac alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Generac by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Generac by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its holdings in Generac by 357.1% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Generac Trading Down 1.2%

GNRC stock opened at $181.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.63. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.50 and a twelve month high of $203.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.24 and a 200-day moving average of $145.14.

Insider Activity at Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.32. Generac had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 7.91%.The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Generac has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total transaction of $906,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 552,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,202,968.86. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on GNRC shares. Roth Capital raised their target price on Generac from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Generac from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Generac from $128.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 price objective (up previously from $138.00) on shares of Generac in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.78.

View Our Latest Report on GNRC

About Generac

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.