Wedmont Private Capital Boosts Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 7.9% during the first quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 83,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total value of $23,231,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 145,578 shares in the company, valued at $40,747,282.20. The trade was a 36.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,138 shares of company stock valued at $53,571,774. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $279.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.47.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $283.67 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $193.09 and a 1 year high of $286.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $273.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.49. The stock has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.76.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.30. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.600 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 53.63%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

