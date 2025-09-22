Wedmont Private Capital Buys 137 Shares of Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM

Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Zoom Communications were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Zoom Communications alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZM. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Zoom Communications by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,405,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,670,000 after purchasing an additional 765,092 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Zoom Communications by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,796,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,249,000 after purchasing an additional 624,863 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $37,646,000. Junto Capital Management LP increased its stake in Zoom Communications by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 868,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,070,000 after purchasing an additional 420,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Zoom Communications by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 593,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,770,000 after purchasing an additional 323,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Communications Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of Zoom Communications stock opened at $84.16 on Monday. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $92.80. The company has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Communications from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Zoom Communications from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Zoom Communications from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Zoom Communications from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.30.

View Our Latest Report on ZM

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $1,871,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,802.50. This represents a 80.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 10,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $787,283.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,914.84. This trade represents a 84.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,871,114 in the last 90 days. 10.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zoom Communications

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.