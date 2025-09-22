Wedmont Private Capital Grows Stake in F5, Inc. $FFIV

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 869 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in F5 were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in F5 by 134.1% in the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Groupe la Francaise purchased a new stake in shares of F5 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FFIV opened at $328.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $313.70 and its 200-day moving average is $289.40. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $213.24 and a 52-week high of $337.39.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The network technology company reported $4.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $780.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.64 million. F5 had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. F5 has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.240-15.380 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.870-3.990 EPS. Equities analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of F5 from $274.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of F5 from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of F5 from $304.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of F5 from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of F5 from $314.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.89.

In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,347 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.73, for a total value of $417,206.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,411,101.27. The trade was a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 5,297 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.24, for a total transaction of $1,706,905.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,601,963.84. This trade represents a 18.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,945 shares of company stock worth $3,762,365 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

