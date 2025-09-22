Wedmont Private Capital Has $240,000 Position in A. O. Smith Corporation $AOS

Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in A. O. Smith by 9.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,670,000 after buying an additional 15,769 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 41.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 75.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 402,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,277,000 after purchasing an additional 173,366 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 18.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 3.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

AOS stock opened at $73.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.90. A. O. Smith Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $58.83 and a fifty-two week high of $92.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.25.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. A. O. Smith’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. A. O. Smith has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.700-3.900 EPS. Analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Corporation will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 37.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other A. O. Smith news, Chairman Kevin J. Wheeler sold 22,200 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $1,581,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 100,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,172,105.22. The trade was a 18.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on AOS shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.