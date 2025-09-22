Wedmont Private Capital Has $299,000 Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. $WST

Wedmont Private Capital reduced its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners set a $311.00 price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.56.

NYSE:WST opened at $254.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.05. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.43 and a twelve month high of $352.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $244.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $766.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.11 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 16.48%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.650-6.850 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 12.57%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

