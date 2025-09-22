Wedmont Private Capital Makes New Investment in Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,848,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,025,000 after buying an additional 2,400,586 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1,055.1% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,322,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,327,000 after buying an additional 2,121,149 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 9,641,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,344 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,890,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 155.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,353,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,573,000 after acquiring an additional 822,694 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dollar Tree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded Dollar Tree to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.28.

Shares of DLTR opened at $95.26 on Monday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $60.49 and a one year high of $118.06. The company has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.06.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.39. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 13.46% and a positive return on equity of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Dollar Tree has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.320-5.720 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Stephanie Stahl sold 1,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $118,879.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,208.48. This represents a 22.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

