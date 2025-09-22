Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 31 Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. $UI

Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UI. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 78.8% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 484.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 14,300.0% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UI has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $600.00 price target on Ubiquiti in a report on Monday, August 25th. BWS Financial boosted their price target on Ubiquiti from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Ubiquiti from $247.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ubiquiti presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $499.67.

Ubiquiti Stock Up 1.5%

UI opened at $636.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a PE ratio of 54.05 and a beta of 1.42. Ubiquiti Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.90 and a twelve month high of $639.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $493.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $405.13.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 22nd. The company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $759.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.80 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 166.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Ubiquiti Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is currently 27.19%.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

