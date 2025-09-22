Wedmont Private Capital Reduces Holdings in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Wedmont Private Capital decreased its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KVUE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,144,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,494,882,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600,682 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the first quarter worth about $213,422,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the first quarter worth about $203,036,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the first quarter worth about $187,123,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 131.3% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,131,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,557,000 after buying an additional 6,886,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

KVUE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research raised Kenvue to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kenvue from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kenvue from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Kenvue from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kenvue has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.04.

KVUE stock opened at $18.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.98. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $17.15 and a one year high of $25.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.04.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Kenvue’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. This is an increase from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.16%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

