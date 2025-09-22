Wedmont Private Capital Reduces Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. $PFG

Wedmont Private Capital lowered its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth $34,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on PFG shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $86.90.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of PFG opened at $81.71 on Monday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $91.97. The company has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.47 and a 200-day moving average of $78.73.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.19. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 14.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.78%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

