Wedmont Private Capital Sells 241 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI

Wedmont Private Capital decreased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTSI. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $7,665,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $3,547,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $6,077,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.13.

MTSI stock opened at $127.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of -125.86, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.80. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $84.00 and a one year high of $152.50.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $252.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.89 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director Jihye Whang Rosenband sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.81, for a total value of $99,048.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,070.09. The trade was a 10.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Susan Ocampo sold 62,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total value of $8,305,103.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,522,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,521,181.72. The trade was a 1.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 608,235 shares of company stock valued at $80,511,380 over the last quarter. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

