Westmount Partners LLC Sells 145 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Westmount Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,843 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 9.3% of Westmount Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Westmount Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $33,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL stock opened at $245.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.11. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $260.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $224.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

A number of research firms have commented on AAPL. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Melius Research set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.74.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,508,538.40. The trade was a 20.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

