Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company $WTW Shares Sold by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital cut its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 750.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 122.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WTW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $316.00 to $305.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $387.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.92.

Shares of WTW stock opened at $336.71 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.41. The company has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 230.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a 52 week low of $286.00 and a 52 week high of $344.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 252.05%.

Willis Towers Watson Public declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

