Wix.com Ltd. $WIX Position Reduced by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 40.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 139,487 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $32,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Wix.com by 63.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Wix.com during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wix.com by 632.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Wix.com by 183.3% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 476 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wix.com by 28.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WIX shares. Zacks Research upgraded Wix.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Wix.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Barclays set a $235.00 target price on Wix.com and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Wix.com in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.63.

Shares of WIX stock opened at $182.12 on Monday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $114.89 and a 12 month high of $247.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.52. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 64.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The information services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $489.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.62 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 136.43% and a net margin of 8.90%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

