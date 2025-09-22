Woodstock Corp Buys 1,813 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Woodstock Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,774 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 304,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.30.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock valued at $5,676,032,574. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $231.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

