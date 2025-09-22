XPO, Inc. $XPO Shares Sold by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd cut its position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in XPO were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of XPO during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of XPO by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPO by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XPO by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of XPO during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XPO has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on XPO from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on XPO from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on XPO from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of XPO in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Allison Landry sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total value of $438,880.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,360. This trade represents a 35.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

XPO Price Performance

NYSE XPO opened at $130.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.91. XPO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.06 and a fifty-two week high of $161.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 4.32%.The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About XPO

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Featured Articles

