10x Genomics $TXG Shares Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,505 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co owned 0.05% of 10x Genomics worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 235.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,103,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987,195 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 434.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,377,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,946,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371,327 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 3,619.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,166,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,185,000 after buying an additional 1,135,356 shares during the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter worth $8,730,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,845,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,143,000 after buying an additional 901,656 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TXG opened at $13.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.90. 10x Genomics has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $23.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 2.00.

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.63. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 13.13%.The company had revenue of $172.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. 10x Genomics’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. 10x Genomics has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that 10x Genomics will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TXG shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on 10x Genomics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on 10x Genomics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $14.00 price target on 10x Genomics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.65.

In other 10x Genomics news, CFO Adam Taich sold 22,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $307,723.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 309,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,264,874.67. This represents a 6.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 7,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $103,231.94. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 440,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,079,845.52. This represents a 1.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,149 shares of company stock valued at $539,865 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

