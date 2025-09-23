13,600 Shares in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. $SFST Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,600 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 9,638.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 65,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 11,537 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 802,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Southern First Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 101,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SFST opened at $44.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.93. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.14 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.48 million, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Southern First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 10.09%.The firm had revenue of $28.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Southern First Bancshares from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.