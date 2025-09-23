15,239 Shares in Blue Owl Capital Inc. $OWL Purchased by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 10,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 20,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on OWL. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.02.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

OWL opened at $18.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.22, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.13 and a 200 day moving average of $18.92. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $26.73.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $703.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.13 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 19.64%. Equities research analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is presently 1,000.00%.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

