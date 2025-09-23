25,453 Shares in Vipshop Holdings Limited $VIPS Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 25,453 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vipshop by 17.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,760,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,757,000 after buying an additional 2,483,294 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Vipshop by 3,533.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,020,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,965,244 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the first quarter worth about $27,051,000. Packer & Co Ltd acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the first quarter worth about $24,292,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Vipshop by 13.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 12,564,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,862 shares during the last quarter. 48.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on VIPS. Zacks Research lowered Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Vipshop from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Vipshop from $17.80 to $17.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Vipshop from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Vipshop Stock Performance

VIPS stock opened at $18.25 on Tuesday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $12.14 and a 1 year high of $18.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.33.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

Featured Articles

