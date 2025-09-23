36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) versus Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Critical Review

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Free Report) and Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for 36Kr and Dun & Bradstreet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 36Kr 0 0 0 0 0.00 Dun & Bradstreet 0 5 0 0 2.00

Dun & Bradstreet has a consensus price target of $11.54, suggesting a potential upside of 26.02%. Given Dun & Bradstreet’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dun & Bradstreet is more favorable than 36Kr.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36Kr has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dun & Bradstreet has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.1% of 36Kr shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.7% of Dun & Bradstreet shares are held by institutional investors. 39.4% of 36Kr shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Dun & Bradstreet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 36Kr and Dun & Bradstreet”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 36Kr $31.66 million 0.52 -$19.00 million ($6.00) -1.40 Dun & Bradstreet $2.38 billion 1.72 -$28.60 million ($0.09) -101.72

36Kr has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dun & Bradstreet. Dun & Bradstreet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 36Kr, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares 36Kr and Dun & Bradstreet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 36Kr N/A N/A N/A Dun & Bradstreet -1.60% 11.06% 4.17%

Summary

Dun & Bradstreet beats 36Kr on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 36Kr

36Kr Holdings Inc. provides content and business services in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and industries, timely market updates, thought-provoking editorials, and commentaries, as well as original video and audio content in various industries, such as technology, consumer, retail, healthcare, media and entertainment, and enterprise services. The company's business services include online advertising services; enterprise value-added services, such as integrated marketing, advertisement agent, online/offline event, and consulting services; and subscription services to individuals, institutional investors, and enterprises. 36Kr Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. engages in providing business decisioning data and analytics solutions. The firm is involved in providing information with its solutions to support its clients with critical business operations. It offers end-to-end solutions to clients in the small business, finance, sales & marketing, third party risk & compliance, and public sectors. The company was founded on August 8, 2018, and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

