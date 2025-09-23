36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) versus Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Critical Review

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Free Report) and Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for 36Kr and Dun & Bradstreet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|36Kr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Dun & Bradstreet
|0
|5
|0
|0
|2.00
Dun & Bradstreet has a consensus price target of $11.54, suggesting a potential upside of 26.02%. Given Dun & Bradstreet’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dun & Bradstreet is more favorable than 36Kr.
Risk and Volatility
Institutional & Insider Ownership
0.1% of 36Kr shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.7% of Dun & Bradstreet shares are held by institutional investors. 39.4% of 36Kr shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Dun & Bradstreet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares 36Kr and Dun & Bradstreet”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|36Kr
|$31.66 million
|0.52
|-$19.00 million
|($6.00)
|-1.40
|Dun & Bradstreet
|$2.38 billion
|1.72
|-$28.60 million
|($0.09)
|-101.72
36Kr has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dun & Bradstreet. Dun & Bradstreet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 36Kr, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Profitability
This table compares 36Kr and Dun & Bradstreet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|36Kr
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Dun & Bradstreet
|-1.60%
|11.06%
|4.17%
Summary
Dun & Bradstreet beats 36Kr on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.
About 36Kr
36Kr Holdings Inc. provides content and business services in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and industries, timely market updates, thought-provoking editorials, and commentaries, as well as original video and audio content in various industries, such as technology, consumer, retail, healthcare, media and entertainment, and enterprise services. The company's business services include online advertising services; enterprise value-added services, such as integrated marketing, advertisement agent, online/offline event, and consulting services; and subscription services to individuals, institutional investors, and enterprises. 36Kr Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.
About Dun & Bradstreet
Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. engages in providing business decisioning data and analytics solutions. The firm is involved in providing information with its solutions to support its clients with critical business operations. It offers end-to-end solutions to clients in the small business, finance, sales & marketing, third party risk & compliance, and public sectors. The company was founded on August 8, 2018, and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.
